Aug 31 (Reuters) - Hyrican Informationssysteme AG :

* H1 revenues of 12.42 million euros ($13.83 million), which was slightly higher than compared to the same period last year (prev. 12.34 million euros)

* H1 EBT 251,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8979 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)