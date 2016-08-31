FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Tesla currently planning to raise additional funds by end of this year
#Market News
August 31, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesla currently planning to raise additional funds by end of this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc:

* Tesla Motors files preliminary joint proxy statement related to Solarcity deal - SEC filing

* Currently planning to raise additional funds by the end of this year, including through potential equity or debt offerings

* The additional funds would be used primarily for tooling, production equipment and construction of the Tesla's Model 3 production lines

* Additional funds would be also be used for equipment for Gigafactory, new Tesla retail locations, service centers and supercharger locations Source text: bit.ly/2bRwmfH Further company coverage:

