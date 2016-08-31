Aug 31 Raytheon Co
* Javelin JOINT VENTURE team, a partnership between Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin, signed a LOI with Tata Power Company Limited
* Development and production of javelin anti-armor missile system
* Says Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) and Tata Power Sed will create a strategy to co develop and produce Javelin Missile System Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-National Commerce Corp to merge with Private Bancshares Inc
* Private Bancshares Inc enters into definitive agreement to join National Commerce Corporation
German Fin Min spokesman declines to comment on bank mergers
BERLIN, Aug 31 A spokesman for Germany's Finance Ministry declined to comment on the topic of banking mergers on Wednesday after the head of Deutsche Bank called for cross-border bank mergers in Europe.
UPDATE 1-United Airlines flight diverts to Ireland after 16 hurt in turbulence
DUBLIN, Aug 31 Fourteen passengers and two crew members were injured on Wednesday when a United Airlines flight ran into severe turbulence and had to divert to Ireland's Shannon Airport, the airport said.