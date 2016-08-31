BRIEF-National Commerce Corp to merge with Private Bancshares Inc

Aug 31 (Reuters) - National Commerce Corp

* Private Bancshares Inc enters into definitive agreement to join National Commerce Corporation

* National Commerce Corp says definitive agreement providing for merger of private bancshares with and into NCC

* Boards of directors of NCC, NBC, Private Bancshares and PBB have unanimously approved transaction

* Each share of stock of private bancshares will be converted into right to receive either 0.85417 shares of NCC common stock or cash of $20.50

* Total amount of cash payable in merger will in no event exceed $8.3 million