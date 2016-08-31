Aug 31 National Commerce Corp
* Private Bancshares Inc enters into definitive agreement to join National Commerce Corporation
* National Commerce Corp says definitive agreement providing for merger of private bancshares with and into NCC
* Boards of directors of NCC, NBC, Private Bancshares and PBB have unanimously approved transaction
* Each share of stock of private bancshares will be converted into right to receive either 0.85417 shares of NCC common stock or cash of $20.50
* Total amount of cash payable in merger will in no event exceed $8.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Raytheon says Javelin Joint Venture team signed LOI with Tata Power Company
* Javelin JOINT VENTURE team, a partnership between Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin, signed a LOI with Tata Power Company Limited
German Fin Min spokesman declines to comment on bank mergers
BERLIN, Aug 31 A spokesman for Germany's Finance Ministry declined to comment on the topic of banking mergers on Wednesday after the head of Deutsche Bank called for cross-border bank mergers in Europe.
UPDATE 1-United Airlines flight diverts to Ireland after 16 hurt in turbulence
DUBLIN, Aug 31 Fourteen passengers and two crew members were injured on Wednesday when a United Airlines flight ran into severe turbulence and had to divert to Ireland's Shannon Airport, the airport said.