a year ago
BRIEF-Distell Group full-year HEPS rises 12 pct
August 31, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Distell Group full-year HEPS rises 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Distell Group Ltd :

* Summarised audited results of the group for the year ended June 30 2016 and cash dividend declaration

* FY group revenue grew by 9.6 pct to 21.5 bln rand

* FY sales volumes up 2.8 pct

* FY headline earnings -normalised up 11.6 pct -reported up 12.3 pct

* Reported headline earnings increased by 12.3 pct to 1.6 bln rand

* Headline earnings per share increased by 12.1 pct to 735.3 cents

* Annual dividend up 9.5 pct

* Outlook for global economic growth remains subdued amid volatile trading conditions in many of our key markets

* Capital expenditure for period amounted to 1.04 bln(2015: 768.4 mln) of which 425.7 mln rand was spent on replacement of assets

* Directors have resolved to declare a gross cash dividend of 214.0 cents (2015: 188.0 cents) per share for year ended June 30 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

