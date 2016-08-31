BRIEF-MMI expects FY diluted HEPS to be down by 23 pct-28 pct

Aug 31 (Reuters) - MMI Holdings Ltd :

* Trading statement

* FY diluted headline earnings per share are expected to be between 130 and 140 cents per share, a decrease of between 23 and 28 percent

* Decrease in core headline earnings mainly result of lower underwriting profits in certain units, a slow-down in health administration profits

* Says annualised return on embedded value is expected to be between 11 and 14 percent