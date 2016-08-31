FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Mr Price says unlikely HY earnings will exceed previous year
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 31, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mr Price says unlikely HY earnings will exceed previous year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mr Price Group Ltd

* JSE: MRP - trading update for the 18 weeks ended Aug. 6 2016

* During first 18 weeks of financial year ending 1 april 2017, mr price group recorded growth of 2.3 pct in retail sales

* Other income, mainly from financial services and cellular operations, grew by 29.6% over the period

* Says warm weather at start of winter and higher prices from weaker rand inhibited sales

* Recent winter season has been most difficult we have experienced in well over a decade.

* Given soft winter and weak trading environment over past 18 weeks it is unlikely that earnings for half-year to september will exceed previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
