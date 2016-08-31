FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Wolford Q1 EBIT loss widens to EUR 8.3 mln, revises FY outlook
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
August 31, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wolford Q1 EBIT loss widens to EUR 8.3 mln, revises FY outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Wolford AG :

* In light of a significant decline in Q1 revenue (-18 percent) and ongoing market weakness in August, it is unlikely that company will be able to make up for revenue decrease during rest of financial year

* EBIT in Q1 of 2016/17 financial year amounted to minus 8.3 million euros ($9.24 million)(previous year: minus 3.0 million euros)

* Expects revenue for full FY 2016/17 to stagnate or drop slightly below prior-year level, and possibly negative operating results in lower single-digit million euro range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.