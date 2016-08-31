FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mustek full-year HEPS falls 38.5 pct
August 31, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mustek full-year HEPS falls 38.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mustek Ltd :

* Revenue from continuing operations up 4.8 pct 2016: R5.29 billion (2015: R5.04 billion)

* FY net asset value per share up 5.1 pct to 1 008.08 cents

* FY headline earnings per share is 38.5 pct pct lower at 76.88 cents (2015: 125.05 cents)

* Final dividend of 15 cents per ordinary share for year ended June 30, 2016 is declared

* Lower inventory levels should also have a positive effect on gross profit margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
