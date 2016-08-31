Aug 31 Nova Leap Health Corp
* Nova leap health says entered into arm's length term sheet to purchase all of outstanding shares of northern family home care Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-U.S. Agriculture Dept reopening offices after email threats
CHICAGO, Aug 31 The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which closed offices in five states on Tuesday after receiving anonymous email threats, said all of its facilities would be reopened by Thursday.
BRIEF-Qunar qtrly net loss per ordinary earnings per share RMB 2.22
* Q2 revenue RMB 1.031 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.04 billion
BRIEF-Bankers Petroleum announces domestic crude oil sales contract
* Bankers Petroleum announces domestic crude oil sales contract