BRIEF-S&P rates North Dakota's GO debt 'aa+', other ratings affirmed

Aug 31 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - North Dakota 'AA+' GO debt rating, other ratings affirmed following updated revenue forecast

* S&P on North Dakota - The outlook is stable

* S&P on North Dakota - Recent revenue forecast indicates lower revenue growth for fiscal 2017, with minimal rebound in revenues over upcoming biennium

* S&P on North Dakota - Stable outlook reflects small size of North Dakota's 2015-2017 biennium budget structural gap and remaining sizable reserves

* S&P - Expect North Dakota will likely face some level of budget gap into next biennium, it will also take measures to achieve structural alignment Source text (bit.ly/2bC4Thm)