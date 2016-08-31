FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-S&P rates North Dakota's GO debt 'aa+', other ratings affirmed
August 31, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P rates North Dakota's GO debt 'aa+', other ratings affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - North Dakota 'AA+' GO debt rating, other ratings affirmed following updated revenue forecast

* S&P on North Dakota - The outlook is stable

* S&P on North Dakota - Recent revenue forecast indicates lower revenue growth for fiscal 2017, with minimal rebound in revenues over upcoming biennium

* S&P on North Dakota - Stable outlook reflects small size of North Dakota's 2015-2017 biennium budget structural gap and remaining sizable reserves

* S&P - Expect North Dakota will likely face some level of budget gap into next biennium, it will also take measures to achieve structural alignment Source text (bit.ly/2bC4Thm)

