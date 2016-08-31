Aug 31 (Reuters) -
* Amazon And Wells Fargo ended their partnership to offer college students a discount on private student loans -Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/2bK2cHO Further company coverage: [AMZN.O WFC.N]
SAFT ON WEALTH-Low-hanging fruit from tweet sentiment investing plucked: James Saft
Aug 31 It was fun while it lasted: the easy money from Twitter sentiment trading appears to have been already gathered.
BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe announces international expansion
* Announces international expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Semtech Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S