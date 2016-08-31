Aug 31 Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd
* Corby Spirit and wine to acquire the Spirits business of Domaines Pinnacle
* Deal for $12 million
* Ungava spirits will continue to operate from current location in Cowansville
* Brand portfolio and other assets acquired by Corby will be operated as Ungava Spirits Co. Ltd., a new, wholly-owned subsidiary
* Charles crawford will join Corby as President of Ungava Spirits
