FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Resilux H1 turnover 151.6 million euros, up 2 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 31, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Resilux H1 turnover 151.6 million euros, up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Resilux Nv

* H1 turnover 151.6 million euros ($168.93 million), up 2 pct year on year

* H1 EBITDA 43.1 million euros versus 20.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net income group share 51.8 million euros versus 6.8 million euros a year ago

* Expects in the second half of 2016 to invest 8.0 million to 10.0 million euros, excluding buildings and special projects, in order to ensure sustainable and profitable growth

* Expects that the results for the full year of 2016, excluding the impact of the sale of the shares of joint venture Airolux AG, will be higher than the results for 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2c4Jnzz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.