BRIEF-Philip Morris International -entered into an agreement to extend term of its existing $3.5 billion revolving credit facility, dated as of Oct. 1, 2015
Aug 31 Philip Morris International
* Philip Morris International-entered into an agreement to extend term of its existing $3.5 billion revolving credit facility, dated as of oct. 1, 2015
* Philip Morris International-extension agreement extends expiration date of credit agreement from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021 - SEC filing Source:bit.ly/2bJwtqc
BRIEF-"CBS All Access" rolls out commercial-free option for subscribers
* "CBS All Access" rolls out commercial-free option for subscribers
UPDATE 1-Tesla will release Autopilot update 'in weeks' -Musk
Aug 31 Tesla Motors Inc plans to release an update of its partly automated self-driving system "in a few weeks," Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday.
Cooperman on CNBC says U.S. equities 'fairly but fully valued'
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Hedge fund investor Leon Cooperman, the chief executive of Omega Advisors, said Wednesday on CNBC that equity markets are "fairly but fully valued."