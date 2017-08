Aug 31 (Reuters) - Kudelski SA :

* Raised 150 million Swiss francs ($152.69 million) term debt through issuance of a fixed rate domestic straight bond

* Bonds bear a 1.50 pct coupon and have a tenor of 8 years with a final maturity on September 27, 2024. Settlement date of bonds is September 27, 2016