Aug 31 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd :

* Has signed a letter of intent with Ansvar Verzekeringsmaatschappij for the sale of Xclusief portfolio

* Also discontinue its prominent portfolio and landbouw portfolio in underwriting agency channel

* Effective date of envisaged sale is January 1st 2017