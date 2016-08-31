BRIEF-The Mangrove Partners Fund, L.P. reports less than 1 pct stake in Fifth Street Asset Management
Aug 31 (Reuters) -
* The Mangrove Partners Fund, L.P. reports less than 1 pct stake in Fifth Street Asset Management as of August 29, 2016
* The Mangrove Partners Fund, L.P. had previously reported a 7.9 pct stake in Fifth Street Asset Management Inc as of August 29, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2c0FAEZ Further company coverage:
