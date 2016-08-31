FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Juventus FC sign Juan Cuadrado on loan from Chelsea FC
August 31, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Juventus FC sign Juan Cuadrado on loan from Chelsea FC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA :

* Finalizes the agreement with Chelsea FC for the acquisition on loan until June 30, 2019, of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado Bello for 5 million euros ($5.58 million) per year

* Has right to definitively acquire Juan Cuadrado, or will be obliged to do so, subject to certain team results, for 25 million euros, minus the amounts of loan fees already paid

* To pay to Chelsea FC an additional amount of up to 4 million euros for Juan Cuadrado on achieving 'challenging team performances' Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
