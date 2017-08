Aug 31 (Reuters) - Nanobiotix SA :

* H1 loss after tax of 10.2 million euros ($11.38 million) versus 7.8 million euros a year ago

* Cash balance as of 30 June 2016 was 25 million euros, as per expectations Source text: bit.ly/2c8QINi

($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)