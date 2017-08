Aug 31 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* Nature publishes results from pre-clinical research and phase 1B study of Biogen's investigational Alzheimer's disease treatment Aducanumab

* Dose-Dependent reduction of Amyloid- plaque observed in pre-clinical research replicated in phase 1B study in prodromal, mild Alzheimer's patients

* Dependent slowing of clinical decline Source text for Eikon: