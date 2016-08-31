Aug 31 Biogen Inc:
* Nature publishes results from pre-clinical research and phase 1B study of Biogen's investigational Alzheimer's disease treatment Aducanumab
* Dose-Dependent reduction of Amyloid- plaque observed in pre-clinical research replicated in phase 1B study in prodromal, mild Alzheimer's patients
* Dependent slowing of clinical decline Source text for Eikon:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
RPT-Some U.S. Agriculture Dept offices reopen with increased security
Aug 31 The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which had closed some offices after receiving anonymous email threats, said it reopened most with increased security on Wednesday, but others remained shuttered as further precautions were put in place.
UPDATE 2-NTSB checks show Takata shipped properly in Texas blast
Aug 31 A U.S. accident investigator said on Wednesday that its initial checks show that Takata Corp air bag parts and material involved in an Aug. 22 explosion in a truck in Texas were being shipped properly.
UPDATE 2-RBC to pay $2.5 mln for proxy violations over Rural/Metro sale
Aug 31 A Royal Bank of Canada unit has agreed to pay $2.5 million for causing false and misleading disclosures in a proxy statement for the sale of ambulance company Rural/Metro Corp, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.