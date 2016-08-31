FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Tokyo Commodity Exchange is allying with futures arm of China's Citic Group - Nikkei
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 31, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tokyo Commodity Exchange is allying with futures arm of China's Citic Group - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) -

* Tokyo Commodity Exchange is allying with the futures arm of chinese conglomerate Citic Group - Nikkei

* Tocom signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday on a strategic partnership with the Hong Kong subsidiary of Citic Futures - Nikkei

* TOCOM and Citic Futures will jointly perform marketing activities targeting individual investors in China - Nikkei

* New framework will also be implemented to allow the Hong Kong subsidiary of Citic Group to directly place orders with Tocom - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/2cf5S7a) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.