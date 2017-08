Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sanwil Holding SA :

* Q2 revenue 12.6 million zlotys ($3.2 million) versus 14.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net loss of 414,000 zlotys ($105,800), no comparison has been provided ($1 = 3.9122 zlotys)