BRIEF-Eyegate says selling stockholders may offer up to 871,000 shares of co's common stock
Aug 31 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says selling stockholders may offer up to 871,000 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2c1ebmt) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Northern Power Systems Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Revenues for three months ended March 31, 2016 were $5.2 million, compared to $9.2 million in Q1 of 2015
BRIEF-Amazon and Wells Fargo end student loan partnership - bloomberg
* Amazon And Wells Fargo ended their partnership to offer college students a discount on private student loans -Bloomberg Source text - http://bloom.bg/2bK2cHO Further company coverage: [AMZN.O WFC.N]
SAFT ON WEALTH-Low-hanging fruit from tweet sentiment investing plucked: James Saft
Aug 31 It was fun while it lasted: the easy money from Twitter sentiment trading appears to have been already gathered.