a year ago
BRIEF-Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants notifies customers of payment card incident
August 31, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants notifies customers of payment card incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc

* Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants notifies customers of payment card incident

* Received report on July 15, 2016 of unauthorized charges occurring on payment cards after they had been used by guests at restaurant

* Investigation shows malware installed on servers that processed payment cards used at restaurants of some hotels

* Immediately began to investigate report and hired cyber security firms to examine payment card processing system

* Resolved issue, continue to work with cyber security firms

* Incident involved cards used at certain restaurants and hotel front desks from February 16, 2016 to July 7, 2016

* Malware found track data containing card number, expiration date;in small number of cases malware may have found track with cardholder name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
