BRIEF-Ocean Yield raises $103 in private share placement

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ocean Yield Asa

* NOK 862 million ($103.45 million) private placement fully subscribed

* subscription price of NOK 64 per share vs Wednesday closing of NOK 67 on the Oslo Bourse

* Due to strong demand, Aker has been allocated zero new shares in order to give priority to other investors to improve the overall free float in the share

* "important milestone in our efforts to build Ocean Yield into a substantially larger company. The share issue will also contribute to increase the free float in the Ocean Yield share, making it even more attractive for larger investors"

Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea Markets, Pareto Securities and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken have acted as Joint Lead Managers in the Private Placement