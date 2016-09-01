FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ocean Yield raises $103 in private share placement
#Financials
September 1, 2016 / 4:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ocean Yield raises $103 in private share placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ocean Yield Asa

* NOK 862 million ($103.45 million) private placement fully subscribed

* subscription price of NOK 64 per share vs Wednesday closing of NOK 67 on the Oslo Bourse

* Due to strong demand, Aker has been allocated zero new shares in order to give priority to other investors to improve the overall free float in the share

* "important milestone in our efforts to build Ocean Yield into a substantially larger company. The share issue will also contribute to increase the free float in the Ocean Yield share, making it even more attractive for larger investors"

* Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea Markets, Pareto Securities and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken have acted as Joint Lead Managers in the Private Placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3327 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
