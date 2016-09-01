FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Componenta files for restructuring
#Bankruptcy News
September 1, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Componenta files for restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Componenta Corp :

* Componenta files for restructuring

* Liquidity of Componenta Group has become critical due to greater than expected negative development of turnover and profitability

* Has not been able to negotiate additional financing necessary due to this situation

* Files for restructuring of parent company i.e. Componenta Corporation and its subsidiaries

* Dutch subsidiary Componenta B.V. will file for bankruptcy

* Componenta Dökümcülük Ticaret ve Sanayi A.S. in Turkey will continue its operations without any official proceedings

* Decided to call an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Sept. 23 to resolve upon continuance of restructuring filing Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

