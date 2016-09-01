FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gategroup Holding H1 revenue up 13 pct at CHF 1.6 billion
#Switzerland Market Report
September 1, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gategroup Holding H1 revenue up 13 pct at CHF 1.6 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* H1 revenue at constant currency up 13.1 pct year over year to 1,600.1 million Swiss francs ($1.63 billion) for first half 2016, with organic volume growth at 6.7 pct

* Significant acceleration in first half 2016 EBITDA, from 29.8 million Swiss francs last year to 77.9 million Swiss francs at constant currency

* H1 net profit attributable to shareholders reported of 18.3 million francs. Free cash flow improved by 30.4 million francs year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9832 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

