a year ago
BRIEF-Cerenis Therapeutics Holding presents positive tolerability and safety findings of CER-001
September 1, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cerenis Therapeutics Holding presents positive tolerability and safety findings of CER-001

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :

* Announces presentation of a poster on positive tolerability and safety findings of its drug candidate CER-001, at occasion of European Society of Cardiology congress

* Positive safety and tolerability profile of CER-001 observed in clinical trial program supports continued development as short- and long-term treatment

* Results of the Phase I placebo-controlled study, which involved 32 subjects, showed CER-001, across a wide dose range of 0.25 to 45 mg/kg, to have a tolerability profile similar to that of placebo

* Moreover, this study showed that CER-001 significantly mobilises cholesterol in the HDL fraction without causing significant elevation of liver enzymes, even at the higher doses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

