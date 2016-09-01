BRIEF-Mustek says full-year HEPS down 38.5 pct

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mustek Ltd :

* Fy net cash generated from operations r175.05 million 2015: r374.02 million

* Revenue from continuing operations 2016: r5.29 billion 2015: r5.04 billion

* Headline earnings per share is 38,5% lower at 76,88 cents (2015: 125,05 cents) and basic earnings per share is 40,7% lower at 74,13 cents

* Net finance costs should reduce in line with lower inventory levels at both Mustek and Rectron