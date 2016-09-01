Sept 1 Eurofins Scientific SE :
* Eurofins expands its clinical diagnostic footprint with the acquisition of VRL Laboratories in the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 1
Sept 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from ASM American
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.12 billion ($35.30 million)
BRIEF-EQT places 15.6 mln Scandic Hotels shares at SEK 69.50/shr
* Sunstorm Holding AB, controlled by EQT V Ltd and Accent Equity 2003, in each case through companies, ("Sunstorm"), has sold in total 15.6 million shares in Scandic Hotels Group AB ("Scandic") through an accelerated bookbuilding process to Swedish and international institutional investors at a price of SEK 69.5 per share (the "Placement"). For the original story click here: http://mb.cision.com/Main/87/2069433/556108.pdf Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)