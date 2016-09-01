FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tieto acquires Emric, strengthens position as business renewal partner
#IT Services & Consulting
September 1, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tieto acquires Emric, strengthens position as business renewal partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Tieto Oyj :

* Strengthens its position as a business renewal partner for financial services customers - acquires Emric

* Says transaction supports company’s financial services business expansion in Nordic countries and internationally

* Acquisition has been completed

* Up-front acquisition price, paid in cash at closing, is based on Enterprise Value (EV) of 300 million Swedish crowns ($35.01 million)

* Parties have agreed on an earn-out model based on Emric’s performance during 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5678 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

