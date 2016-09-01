FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Bofa Merrill Lynch says Ascential stake sale raises 200 mln stg
September 1, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bofa Merrill Lynch says Ascential stake sale raises 200 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Bofa Merrill Lynch

* Apax sellers", and Eden Debtco 2 S.À R.L and Guardian Media Group Plc have sold an aggregate of 80,000,000 ordinary shares in capital of Ascential at a price of 250 pence per share

* Raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of 200 million stg through placing

* Following completion of placing, Eden 3 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 11.1 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 2.8 pct

* Eden 4 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 23.9 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 6 pct

* GMG will hold approximately 59.6 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 14.9 pct Source text for Eikon:

