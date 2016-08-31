Aug 31 Serinus Energy Inc
* Timothy Elliott, president and CEO, and Jock Graham, executive vice president and chief operations officer are retiring effective August 31
* Jeffrey Auld has been appointed as new chief executive office effective August 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Ctrip says diluted loss per ADS were rmb 1.13 (US$0.17) for Q2 of 2016
* Ctrip reports unaudited second quarter of 2016 financial results
UPDATE 1-Sunovion Pharma to buy Canada's Cynapsus for $624 mln
Aug 31 Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Japan's Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd, said it would buy Canada's Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc for about $624 million.
BRIEF-United Continental CEO Oscar Munoz says "We are market based and have to differentiate our product in many ways" - CNBC
* United Continental CEO Oscar Munoz says "We are market based and have to differentiate our product in many ways, pricing isn't the only one" - CNBC