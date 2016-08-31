BRIEF-United Continental CEO Oscar Munoz says "We are market based and have to differentiate our product in many ways" - CNBC
Aug 31 (Reuters) -
* United Continental CEO Oscar Munoz says "We are market based and have to differentiate our product in many ways, pricing isn't the only one" - CNBC
