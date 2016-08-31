Aug 31 Bankers Petroleum Ltd
* Bankers Petroleum announces domestic crude oil sales contract
* Signing of a conditional domestic offtake crude oil sales agreement with Ionian Refining And Trading Co - IRTC
* In accordance with agreement, deliveries will be made from October 1, 2016 through to December 31, 2017
* Once effective may sell up to 65% of its crude oil production under agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
UPDATE 1-U.S. Agriculture Dept reopening offices after email threats
CHICAGO, Aug 31 The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which closed offices in five states on Tuesday after receiving anonymous email threats, said all of its facilities would be reopened by Thursday.
BRIEF-Qunar qtrly net loss per ordinary earnings per share RMB 2.22
* Q2 revenue RMB 1.031 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.04 billion
BRIEF-Molycorp emerges from chapter 11 as Neo Performance Materials
* Molycorp, inc. Emerges from chapter 11 as Neo Performance Materials