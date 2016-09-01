Aug 31 (Reuters) -
* Unanimous NLRB order requires Volkswagen to bargain with UAW local union
* Pleased that NLRB has ordered Volkswagen to bargain with UAW local 42 as representative of skilled-trades employees in Chattanooga
* Unanimous decision makes it clear that company has been operating in violation of federal law by refusing to come to bargaining table
* "We urge Volkswagen to accept the NLRB order and bargain with the local union at the earliest possible date" Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
UPDATE 3-Ex-Air China worker charged by U.S. for smuggling for Chinese military
NEW YORK, Aug 31 An ex-Air China Ltd employee was indicted on Wednesday for smuggling packages onto flights from New York to China on behalf of Chinese military personnel stationed at the country's U.N. mission, U.S. prosecutors said.
UPDATE 1-Hanjin Shipping's collapse has manufacturers scrambling as cargo in doubt
* LG Elec cancelling orders with Hanjin, seeking alternatives
Nikkei edges up as gains by banks offset weak mining stocks
TOKYO, Sept 1 Japanese stocks edged up in choppy trade on Thursday morning as gains by banks offset weak mining shares, while many investors waited for jobs data to provide clues on when there will be U.S. rate hike.