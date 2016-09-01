Aug 31 (Reuters) -

* Unanimous NLRB order requires Volkswagen to bargain with UAW local union

* Pleased that NLRB has ordered Volkswagen to bargain with UAW local 42 as representative of skilled-trades employees in Chattanooga

* Unanimous decision makes it clear that company has been operating in violation of federal law by refusing to come to bargaining table

* "We urge Volkswagen to accept the NLRB order and bargain with the local union at the earliest possible date"