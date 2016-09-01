BRIEF-Baidu USA-California Department of Motor Vehicles issues company Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit, allowing company to test autonomous driving technologies in state
Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* Baidu USA - California Department Of Motor Vehicles issues company Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit, allowing company to test autonomous driving technologies in state.
* Baidu USA - "We will start testing our autonomous driving technologies on public roads very soon in California"
* Baidu USA -"Baidu has already built a strong team in Silicon Valley to develop autonomous driving technologies"
