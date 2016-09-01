FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Famous Brands acquires GBK Restaurants Ltd for 120 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd :

* Announcement regarding the acquisition by Famous Brands Limited of GBK Restaurants Limited

* Concluded an agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of GBK Restaurants Limited for a total enterprise value consideration of GBK Restaurants Limited

* Has identified UK as a strategic growth region in Europe and one which offers opportunity to earn hard currency outside of africa

* Acquisition will add scale to Famous Brands' UK business which includes Wimpy UK, and up-weight group's premium brand portfolio. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

