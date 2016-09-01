FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UBM Development H1 sales up 60 pct at EUR 116.6 million
September 1, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UBM Development H1 sales up 60 pct at EUR 116.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - UBM Development AG :

* H1 sales proceeds rose by 60 pct to 116.6 million euros ($130.00 million)

* H1 EBITDA of 23.2 million euros matched level of previous year, while EBT of 15.5 million euros slightly exceeded record level of 2015

* H1 total output reached 255.3 million euros and was thereby 24.0 pct higher than comparable figure for first half of 2015

* H1 profit for period of 12.0 million euros was significantly higher than previous year, rising by 42.4 pct, as result of a considerably lower tax rate

* As a result of long lead times in property sector, pipeline, most of which was acquired years ago, is sufficient for well beyond 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2bWURWh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

