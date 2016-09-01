FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Elekta Q1 core profit tops forecast
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 1, 2016 / 5:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elekta Q1 core profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Elekta AB

* Q1 EBITA, adjusted for items affecting comparability and bad debt losses, amounted to SEK 166 m (68)

* Reuters poll: Elekta adjusted EBITA at SEK 80 million

* Elekta Q1 gross order intake increased by 4 percent to SEK 2,662 m (2,569)

* Q1 items affecting comparability was SEK -89 m (-30) and bad debt losses was SEK -6 m (-27)

* Net sales decreased 16 percent to SEK 1,882 M (2,239) and 15 percent based on constant exchange rates

* Says our target is to reduce cost base with SEK 700 m compared with 2014/15 and we are half way through process

* Says order growth in china was particularly strong with an increase of 30 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.