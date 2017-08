Sept 1 (Reuters) - Capman Oyj :

* Varma, Capman Nordic Real Estate Fund and Cavendo partnership acquires Heron City in Stockholm

* Purchases Heron City, 49,400 sqm landmark retail centre located in Kungens Kurva, Stockholm from Niam for 930 million Swedish crowns (98 million euros) ($108.51 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5705 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)