BRIEF-Remy Cointreau, Lucas Bols in talks on drinks joint venture

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Rémy Cointreau and Lucas Bols N.V. today announce that they have entered into exclusive negotiations with a view to forming a joint venture, based in France, to operate and further develop the global activities of the Passoã brand, the passion fruit liqueur. Under the proposed joint venture, Rémy Cointreau would contribute all Passoã operations, including trademarks and inventory, while Lucas Bols N.V. would contribute both its know-how and expertise in the liqueur and cocktail business, as well as working capital. Lucas Bols N.V. would assume operational and financial control of the joint venture. This project forms part of Rémy Cointreau`s strategy to accelerate the move upmarket of its brand portfolio, whereas for Lucas Bols N.V., Passoã would expand its global brands segment, adding a complementary, world famous name. In the event of a favourable outcome to the negotiations, the joint venture agreement would only be concluded after consultation with the relevant Rémy Cointreau employee representative bodies. The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2016.