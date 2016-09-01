FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dynasty Metals & Mining announces amendment to letter of intent agreement
#Market News
September 1, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dynasty Metals & Mining announces amendment to letter of intent agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc

* Dynasty Metals & Mining announces amendment to letter of intent agreement

* Dynasty Metals & Mining - Entered into amended agreement with Keith Piggott, Javier Reyes, Gregg Sedun, on company's proposed private placement with investors

* Dynasty Metals & Mining - Closing date of private placement extended to no later than Sept 9, 2016, or such other date as parties may agree in writing

* Dynasty Metals & Mining - Execution date of definitive agreement extended to on or before Sept 6,or such other date as parties may agree upon in writing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
