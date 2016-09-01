Sept 1 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc
* Dynasty Metals & Mining announces amendment to letter of intent agreement
* Dynasty Metals & Mining - Entered into amended agreement with Keith Piggott, Javier Reyes, Gregg Sedun, on company's proposed private placement with investors
* Dynasty Metals & Mining - Closing date of private placement extended to no later than Sept 9, 2016, or such other date as parties may agree in writing
* Dynasty Metals & Mining - Execution date of definitive agreement extended to on or before Sept 6,or such other date as parties may agree upon in writing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
UPDATE 4-Ex-Air China worker charged by U.S. for smuggling for Chinese military
NEW YORK, Aug 31 An ex-Air China Ltd employee was indicted on Wednesday for smuggling packages onto flights from New York to China on behalf of Chinese military personnel stationed at the country's U.N. mission, U.S. prosecutors said.
European shares boosted by rally in banks, miners
LONDON, Sept 1 European shares rose at the open on Thursday, buoyed by a rally in banks and a recovery by commodity stocks after recent falls.
Apple CEO expects to repatriate billions of dollars to U.S. next year
DUBLIN, Sept 1 Apple expects to repatriate billions of dollars of global profits to the United States next year, Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a radio interview on Thursday, but did not specify exactly how much would be returned.