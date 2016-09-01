FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Speedy Hire board "strongly" recommends shareholders reject Toscafund resolutions
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Speedy Hire board "strongly" recommends shareholders reject Toscafund resolutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Speedy Hire Plc

* Independent board continues to believe that Toscafund resolutions are, in each case, not in best interests of all shareholders and continues to unanimously and strongly recommend that shareholders vote against both resolutions to appoint David Shearer and remove Chairman Jan Astrand

* Independent board believes that proposed director David Shearer does not have relevant experience nor skills to enhance board at this time

* Says David Shearer's independence from Toscafund is not proven

* The independent board believes that stabilisation of, and operational and financial recovery underway at, Speedy Hire is direct result of close working relationship between Jan Astrand and Russell Down.

* Says Jan Åstrand's role as Executive chairman is "temporary and appropriate" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.