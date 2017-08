Sept 1 (Reuters) - BP Plc :

* BP signs second Chinese shale gas contract with CNPC

* Has signed a second production sharing contract (PSC) for shale gas exploration, development and production with China National Petroleum Corporation

* PSC, signed on 27th july, covers an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometres at Rong Chang Bei in Sichuan basin