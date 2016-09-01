Sept 1 BP Plc :
* BP signs second Chinese shale gas contract with CNPC
* Has signed a second production sharing contract (PSC) for shale gas exploration, development and production with China National Petroleum Corporation
* PSC, signed on 27th july, covers an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometres at Rong Chang Bei in Sichuan basin Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
UPDATE 4-Ex-Air China worker charged by U.S. for smuggling for Chinese military
NEW YORK, Aug 31 An ex-Air China Ltd employee was indicted on Wednesday for smuggling packages onto flights from New York to China on behalf of Chinese military personnel stationed at the country's U.N. mission, U.S. prosecutors said.
European shares boosted by rally in banks, miners
LONDON, Sept 1 European shares rose at the open on Thursday, buoyed by a rally in banks and a recovery by commodity stocks after recent falls.
BRIEF-Dynasty Metals & Mining announces amendment to letter of intent agreement
* Dynasty Metals & Mining announces amendment to letter of intent agreement